$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will post $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.68. KBR posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KBR.

Get KBR alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on KBR. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

KBR opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.53 and a beta of 1.30. KBR has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.01.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 39,560 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in KBR by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP increased its holdings in KBR by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,625,000 after acquiring an additional 556,378 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 128,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBR (KBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.