Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.90 Million Position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,087 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in FLEX LNG by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. 15.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FLNG opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.58. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.68%.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

