Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 32,070 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 46.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $7,697,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 22.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 78.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNLI opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.73 and a beta of 1.84.

Several research firms recently commented on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,803 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $97,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,296 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $48,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,969 shares of company stock worth $4,103,875. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

