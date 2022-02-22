Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 91.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 278,343 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 112.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,426,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786,660 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 315.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,633 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2,012.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,224,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,862 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,179,349 shares of company stock valued at $427,569,373 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $123.86 on Tuesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.25%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

