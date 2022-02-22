Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 39.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 307.1% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Chemed by 177.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,770,000 after acquiring an additional 104,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 10.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 40.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 92,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,929,000 after acquiring an additional 26,891 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 85.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

NYSE:CHE opened at $459.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $490.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.45. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $539.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.57%.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.