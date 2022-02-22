Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DT Midstream by 119,632.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,797,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789,542 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $102,244,000. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $101,747,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $80,764,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $80,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

