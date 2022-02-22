3,722 Shares in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Encompass Health stock opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.21. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.