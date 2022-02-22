Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Universal Display by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Universal Display by 49.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $137.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.57 and a 200 day moving average of $171.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $135.84 and a 12 month high of $246.42.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

