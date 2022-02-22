Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Holdings Raised by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 76.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCY. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Mercury General by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mercury General by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Mercury General by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mercury General by 666.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCY opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.72). Mercury General had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

