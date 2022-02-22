Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,233 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 57.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSBD opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

