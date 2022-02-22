Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,750 ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,713,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,488,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,173,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,461,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in ChargePoint by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,581,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,580,000 after purchasing an additional 581,274 shares during the period. 27.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $38.50.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHPT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChargePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 23,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $477,722.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $294,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

