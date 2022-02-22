Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,732,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 367,010 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $54,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 93,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657,610 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,860,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,859,000 after purchasing an additional 20,322 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 896.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 119,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the period. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.91, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -829.13%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

