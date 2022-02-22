Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 372,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,603 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $51,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LGND. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,696,000 after purchasing an additional 129,489 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after purchasing an additional 70,870 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 377.4% in the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 87,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 68,865 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after purchasing an additional 55,913 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 402.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 52,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

LGND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $102.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $172.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

