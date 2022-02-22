Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $54.18 Million Stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,073,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,827 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $54,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSIG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.69. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.75.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 151.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,885,110.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 10,260,431 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $323,203,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,170,451 shares of company stock valued at $350,343,107 in the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BSIG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

