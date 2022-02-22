Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 38,122 Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,122 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in CI Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 39.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 24,166.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get CI Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC increased their price target on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Shares of NYSE CIXX opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. CI Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.76.

CI Financial Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.