SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Reduced by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $21,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $95,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

