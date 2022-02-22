Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,132,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $55,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APAM opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.19.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 167.44%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.26%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on APAM. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

