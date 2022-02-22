Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $21,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $210,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 12.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 26.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

EGBN stock opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.50. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.