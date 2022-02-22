Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NXP opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

