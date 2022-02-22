The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,342 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Wendy’s by 215.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Wendy’s by 507.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Wendy’s by 40.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Wendy’s by 26.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

