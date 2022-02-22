Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 625,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after buying an additional 10,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,942,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,588,000 after buying an additional 867,022 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,656,000 after buying an additional 46,758 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on IOVA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.81. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

