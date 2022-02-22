Lantheus (LNTH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Lantheus to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.62. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.53.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 162.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lantheus by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

