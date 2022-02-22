Lantheus (LNTH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Lantheus to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.62. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.53.
In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
Lantheus Company Profile
Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.
