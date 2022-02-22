Royal Bank of Canada Has $20.88 Million Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PVH were worth $20,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in PVH by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,161,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,411,000 after purchasing an additional 522,221 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Junto Capital Management LP raised its position in PVH by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 389,641 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,051,000 after purchasing an additional 39,882 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in PVH by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 68,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in PVH by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,125,000 after purchasing an additional 761,301 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $100.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.31.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

