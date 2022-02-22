Gannett (GCI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Gannett stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33. Gannett has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $815.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.52.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Gannett Company Profile
Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.
