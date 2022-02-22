Gannett (GCI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Gannett stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33. Gannett has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $815.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.52.

Get Gannett alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 223.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Gannett during the third quarter valued at $89,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.