Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,676 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $48,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMC stock opened at $185.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.78. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $157.80 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VMC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.53.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

