Autohome (ATHM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Autohome to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.64. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.20. Autohome has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $139.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Autohome during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,485,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Autohome by 418.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 142,871 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Autohome by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 567,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,722,000 after acquiring an additional 116,989 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autohome by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 714,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after acquiring an additional 78,132 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Autohome by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 295,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 50,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Autohome from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

