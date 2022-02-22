Royal Bank of Canada Sells 24,992 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,992 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $21,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at about $464,407,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 68.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,257,000 after acquiring an additional 179,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 171.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,497,000 after purchasing an additional 141,817 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $63,402,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 48.1% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 193,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,826,000 after acquiring an additional 62,820 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDG stock opened at $648.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 62.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $552.72 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $629.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $624.79.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total transaction of $7,253,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $21,262,465. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.94.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

