Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 7,486 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 302,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $22,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 111.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 143.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

WPC opened at $76.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.12 and a 1 year high of $83.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.055 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 171.54%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

