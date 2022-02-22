Royal Bank of Canada Buys 7,486 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $22,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 143.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $76.36 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.12 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.055 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 171.54%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

