Royal Bank of Canada Sells 41,610 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 928,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,610 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $23,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,292,000 after buying an additional 277,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,736,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,625,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,621,000 after buying an additional 66,354 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HCSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.37. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $32.96.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.2113 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 135.48%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

