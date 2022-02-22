Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 288,931 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $22,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,841,000 after acquiring an additional 368,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,268,000 after buying an additional 5,216,236 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after buying an additional 130,511 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,687,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,763,000 after buying an additional 389,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 29.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,211,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,064,000 after buying an additional 509,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.58. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a current ratio of 20.92.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

