Royal Bank of Canada Makes New $22.86 Million Investment in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 362,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,861,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $17,592,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $4,523,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $4,829,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $2,321,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $13,581,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

BBWI opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works Inc has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.11%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBWI shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.53.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.