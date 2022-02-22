Royal Bank of Canada Makes New $22.86 Million Investment in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 362,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,861,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $17,592,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $4,523,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $4,829,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $2,321,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $13,581,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BBWI opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works Inc has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $82.00.
In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBWI shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.53.
About Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bath & Body Works (BBWI)
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI).
Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.