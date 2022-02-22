Morgan Stanley Has $57.27 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,325,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,126 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of BorgWarner worth $57,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in BorgWarner by 10.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 11.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 4.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 72.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,536,000 after acquiring an additional 254,903 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner stock opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.07. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

