Morgan Stanley Buys 607,071 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 129.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607,071 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $59,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,986,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,735,000 after buying an additional 160,560 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,189,000 after buying an additional 1,099,635 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,389,000 after buying an additional 28,527 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.4% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,012,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,280,000 after buying an additional 268,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,998,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,489,000 after buying an additional 25,234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $55.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.65 and its 200-day moving average is $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $63.04.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($69.32) to €60.00 ($68.18) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ING Group began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

