Morgan Stanley Buys 607,071 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 129.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607,071 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $59,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,986,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,735,000 after buying an additional 160,560 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,189,000 after buying an additional 1,099,635 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,389,000 after buying an additional 28,527 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.4% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,012,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,280,000 after buying an additional 268,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,998,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,489,000 after buying an additional 25,234 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of CCEP stock opened at $55.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.65 and its 200-day moving average is $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $63.04.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.