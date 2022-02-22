Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Stock Holdings Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 64.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,598 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.79% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $23,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,054,000 after acquiring an additional 27,749 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 700.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 75,610 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Shares of JMBS opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.71. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $51.09 and a twelve month high of $53.44.

