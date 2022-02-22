Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $932,000 Investment in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,232,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,523,000 after buying an additional 3,627,099 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -83.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

