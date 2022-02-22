Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to announce sales of $25.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.00 million. Nektar Therapeutics reported sales of $23.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $101.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.03 million to $105.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $258.82 million, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $545.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Shares of NKTR opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $25,874.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $119,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

