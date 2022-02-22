Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $60,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $194.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $184.70 and a one year high of $223.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.39.

