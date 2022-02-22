Morgan Stanley Has $62.33 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,816,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $62,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751,990 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,533,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,295,000 after buying an additional 2,577,236 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,278,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,949,000 after buying an additional 334,720 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,451,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,688,000 after buying an additional 41,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,864,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,087,000 after buying an additional 143,896 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

HST opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of -636.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average is $16.93.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

