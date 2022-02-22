Morgan Stanley Has $63.65 Million Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,164,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $63,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the third quarter worth $49,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 15.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 518.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 36.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 137.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

SDGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Shares of SDGR opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.48. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.