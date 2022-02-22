Invesco Ltd. Has $34.75 Million Stock Holdings in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,354,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686,383 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lordstown Motors were worth $34,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIDE. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Lordstown Motors by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Lordstown Motors by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RIDE shares. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

In related news, VP Chuan D. Vo bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RIDE opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $609.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.36. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.