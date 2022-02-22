Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

BLMN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Shares of BLMN opened at $24.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $32.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

