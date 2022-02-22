Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 57.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,449 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Graham were worth $36,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 3.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC opened at $599.20 on Tuesday. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $547.75 and a 52 week high of $685.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $599.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $1.58 dividend. This is an increase from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

In related news, Director Jack A. Markell bought 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $570.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

