Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 409.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,592 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $34,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BALY. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bally’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bally’s by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Bally’s by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bally's alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BALY. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average is $42.79. Bally’s Co. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.