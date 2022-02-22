Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.14.

HT stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $388.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.53. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131,122.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

