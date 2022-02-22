Morgan Stanley Has $64.92 Million Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,256 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $64,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 86.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,584,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,700,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 156.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 66,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after buying an additional 40,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 29.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSP stock opened at $58.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.41. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $169.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRSP shares. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.53.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

