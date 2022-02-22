Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 23.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,862 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $35,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,593,000 after buying an additional 130,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,428,000 after purchasing an additional 92,658 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,999,000 after purchasing an additional 124,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

SMG stock opened at $137.49 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.31.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

SMG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.88.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.