Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,417 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $37,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSO. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 14,702.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 173,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,856,000 after buying an additional 172,757 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,665,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,081,000 after buying an additional 76,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSO. KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.86.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $259.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.65. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $233.13 and a one year high of $318.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.32. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

