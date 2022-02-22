Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 41.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $150.78 on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $193.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.83. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $2.61. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

PIPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.60.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

