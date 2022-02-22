Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 65.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,725,000 after acquiring an additional 878,159 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 122.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 56,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,703,000 after purchasing an additional 100,088 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,089,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,051,000 after purchasing an additional 54,648 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

MYGN opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.64. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.56. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $36.95.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.